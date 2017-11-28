FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Los Angeles Clippers - PlayerWatch
#US NBA
November 28, 2017 / 10:18 AM / Updated an hour ago

Los Angeles Clippers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

F Wesley Johnson, who had averaged 13.2 points over his last five games, scored just four points Monday on 2-of-7 shooting from the field.

C DeAndre Jordan had nine rebounds Monday. Jordan, who entered second in the NBA in rebounding at 13.9 per game, had 24 rebounds when the teams first met Oct. 10.

F Blake Griffin added 26 points as the Clippers held off the Los Angeles Lakers for a 120-115 victory and a 2-0 season record against their in-town rival.

G Lou Williams scored a season-high 42 points as the Clippers held off the Los Angeles Lakers for a 120-115 victory and a 2-0 season record against their in-town rival.

