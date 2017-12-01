FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Los Angeles Clippers - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Amid political turmoil, Wall Street clings to mantra
Markets
Amid political turmoil, Wall Street clings to mantra
Pleas to flee, a desperate video: Inside the oil industry's purge
Venezuela
Pleas to flee, a desperate video: Inside the oil industry's purge
The year in pictures from above
Pictures of the year
The year in pictures from above
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NBA
December 2, 2017 / 10:10 PM / in 2 hours

Los Angeles Clippers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

F/C Montrezl Harrell made his first start of the season due to injuries. Harrell has not played in six games this season (coach’s decision). He scored 13 points.

G Austin Rivers scored a season-high 25 points for the short-handed Clippers, who saw their three-game win streak come to an end.

F Blake Griffin (knee) was out of action for the first time this season. He will be out for at least six weeks and probably eight with the sprained knee he suffered in Monday’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers. They might ultimately add more tempo to their game just as the Jazz did, but Thursday they were not ready for the pace.

F Danilo Gallinari, who has missed the past 11 games with a hip strain, is another 3-to-4 games away from returning, according to coach Doc Rivers.

G Lou Williams scored 20 points for Los Angeles.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.