Los Angeles Clippers - PlayerWatch

F/C Montrezl Harrell made his first start of the season due to injuries. Harrell has not played in six games this season (coach’s decision). He scored 13 points.

G Austin Rivers scored a season-high 25 points for the short-handed Clippers, who saw their three-game win streak come to an end.

F Blake Griffin (knee) was out of action for the first time this season. He will be out for at least six weeks and probably eight with the sprained knee he suffered in Monday’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers. They might ultimately add more tempo to their game just as the Jazz did, but Thursday they were not ready for the pace.

F Danilo Gallinari, who has missed the past 11 games with a hip strain, is another 3-to-4 games away from returning, according to coach Doc Rivers.

G Lou Williams scored 20 points for Los Angeles.