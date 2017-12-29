Los Angeles Clippers - PlayerWatch

F Blake Griffin will be a game-time decision when the Los Angeles Clippers play the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on Friday. Griffin has missed the past 14 games because of a sprained left knee, which he sustained in a 120-115 victory against the Lakers on Nov. 27. He was originally expected to miss eight weeks, but has made rapid progress in his rehabilitation. Griffin is averaging 21.7 points and 9.1 rebounds in 26 career games against the Lakers. He’s shooting 51.7 percent from the floor and 15 for 33 from 3-point range in those games.