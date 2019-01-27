Clippers start fast en route to dispatching Kings

Montrezl Harrell scored 25 points on 11-of-13 shooting off the bench and Tobias Harris added 18 points as the Los Angeles Clippers returned home with a 122-108 victory on Sunday over the visiting Sacramento Kings.

Rookie Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 17 points and Patrick Beverley added 16 as the Clippers got off to a hot start by making six of their first seven 3-point attempts, while ending a four-game home losing streak. Los Angeles was 3-1 on a just-completed cross-country road swing.

De’Aaron Fox scored 21 points for the Kings, who displayed their typical pattern of starting slow before rallying late, but could not overcome a deficit that was as large as 25 points in the first half. The Kings ended a six-game road trip with a 2-4 record.

Lou Williams had 12 points and 10 assists off the bench for the Clippers, one game after recording the first triple-double of his career. In was the first time Williams recorded back-to-back games of double-digit assists in his career.

Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 19 points, while Buddy Hield and Iman Shumpert added 16 points each as the Kings fell to 0-3 against the Clippers this season. Los Angeles has averaged 127.3 points in its three victories over Sacramento.

The Clippers started fast against the Kings in their first home game since Jan. 18 when they were defeated by the Golden State Warriors. They led 34-21 after one quarter, shooting 13-of-24 from the field.

The Clippers’ lead ballooned to 25 points at two different points in the second quarter, before the Kings closed the half on a 13-4 run to trail 67-51.

The Kings’ late rally got them within five points on two separate occasions in the fourth quarter, before the Clippers pulled away late, outscoring the Kings 35-32 in the final period.

Beverley, who scored 11 of his 16 points in the first quarter, added 10 rebounds and eight assists, hitting a key 3-pointer with 3:33 remaining in a late 9-0 run to push the Clippers’ lead to a comfortable 116-98.

Marvin Bagley scored 14 points, while Willie Cauley-Stein added 12 rebounds for the Kings, who will return home where they have a four-game winning streak.

—Field Level Media