Williams, Harrell lead Clippers past Kings

Lou Williams scored 24 points off the bench and the Los Angeles Clippers held on for a 127-118 win against the visiting Sacramento Kings on Wednesday.

Montrezl Harrell had 22 points, nine rebounds and five blocked shots off the bench, Tobias Harris scored 17 points and Avery Bradley added 15 points for the Clippers, who have won seven straight against the Kings.

De’Aaron Fox had 19 points and nine assists, Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 13 off the bench and Iman Shumpert finished with 12 points for Sacramento, which was trying to climb four games over .500 for the first time since Nov. 25, 2014.

Sacramento never led in the game.

After getting outscored 42-26 in the first quarter of their 133-121 loss to the Clippers in Sacramento on Nov. 29, the Kings were outscored 39-27 in the opening quarter on Wednesday.

The Clippers, who set an NBA record by shooting 18-for-23 from 3-point range in a 129-127 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Sunday, the all-time best shooting percentage (78.3) with at least 20 attempts, shot 4-for-8 in the first quarter on Wednesday.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Danilo Gallinari made the first two 3-point attempts by the Clippers to help them to a 12-3 lead. A 3-pointer by Harris gave Los Angeles its first double-digit lead at 31-19 with 2:35 left in the first quarter, and Sacramento wasn’t able to trim the deficit back to single digits until a 19-0 run made it 118-110 with 3:22 left.

A 7-0 run by the Clippers gave them their biggest lead of the first half at 50-29 with 9:44 left in the second quarter and they maintained a 15-point lead at the break.

Clippers backup center Boban Marjanovic scored off offensive rebounds on back-to-back possessions to put the Clippers back up by 20 points with 9:38 left in the third quarter.

A 10-1 run by the Kings pulled them within 91-81 with 3:27 left in the third, but the Clippers eventually took a 102-85 lead into the fourth quarter.

—Field Level Media