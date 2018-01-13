Williams stays hot as Clippers cruise past Kings

Lou Williams continued his torrid scoring spree with a game-high 26 points Saturday afternoon, helping the Los Angeles Clippers complete a home-and-home sweep over the Sacramento Kings with a 126-105 victory at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

The Clippers’ fourth straight win was accomplished without All-Star center DeAndre Jordan, who sprained his left ankle in Thursday’s 121-115 win at Sacramento. The absence due to an injury was the first of Jordan’s 10-year career.

Williams followed up his 50-point explosion Wednesday against Golden State and a 30-point performance Thursday against the Kings with a 7-for-17 shooting effort that included four 3-pointers.

Counting his 34 points in a home win Monday over Atlanta, Williams completed the Clippers’ unbeaten week with a 35.0-point scoring average in four games.

Seven of Williams’ teammates also scored in double figures as the Clippers, who had lost 18 of 25 after a 4-0 start, prevailed for the 10th time in their last 13 games.

Reserves Montrezl Harrell (17 points), Sam Dekker (13) and Wesley Johnson (13) all reached double figures for the Clippers, as did starters Willie Reed (14), Tyrone Wallace (12), Blake Griffin (11) and Milos Teodosic (11).

Reed grabbed a game-high-tying 13 rebounds to complete a double-double for Los Angeles, which shot 56.1 percent and outscored the Kings 36-18 on 3-pointers.

Willie Cauley-Stein (23 points, 13 rebounds) and De‘Aaron Fox (17 points, 10 assists) notched double-doubles for the Kings, who lost their fourth straight and seventh of eight.

Skal Labissiere added 14 points, Bogdan Bogdanovic 13 and Buddy Hield 10 for the Kings, who lost despite shooting 50.6 percent.

Sacramento scored the game’s first four points, but the Clippers then took charge for good with a 12-point run that featured 3-pointers by Teodosic and Griffin, who played 29 minutes in his second game back from a concussion.

Los Angeles went on to lead by as many as 16 points in the first quarter and 20 in the fourth minute of the second period before settling into a 64-45 halftime advantage.

