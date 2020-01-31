Fox, Kings rout Clippers, who were missing Leonard

De’Aaron Fox scored a game-high 34 points with eight assists and four steals, sparking the Sacramento Kings to a surprising 124-103 victory over the host Los Angeles Clippers, who played without Kawhi Leonard on Thursday night.

Jan 30, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA; Spectators head to their seats in the upper portion of Staples Center under the jerseys honoring Los Angeles Laker Kobe Bryant before the LA Clippers game against the Sacramento Kings. Bryant died in a helicopter crash Jan.26, 2020. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Buddy Hield added 19 points off the bench for Sacramento, which set a franchise record with 21 3-pointers. Hield converted 5 of 11 from behind the arc.

The Kings also made 50 percent of their shots from the floor compared to 38 percent for the Clippers.

Cory Joseph chipped in 16 points and Bogdan Bogdanovic contributed 15 for the Kings, who snapped a 10-game losing streak to the Clippers.

Lou Williams scored 15 of his 22 points in the second half and Montrezl Harrell had 21 points, seven rebounds and three blocks for the Clippers. Landry Shamet scored 15 points.

Paul George was back in the lineup for Los Angeles after being sidelined for nine games with left hamstring tightness. However, George managed just eight points on 2-of-10 shooting.

Leonard was a late scratch after being ruled out with lower back tightness shortly before tip-off.

It was the Clippers’ first home game since the death of former NBA great Kobe Bryant on Sunday. The team honored Bryant with a pregame tribute and a 24-second moment of silence.

After leading by double digits early and staking themselves to a 33-28 lead after one quarter, the Clippers’ offense became stale. The Kings, who were playing the second end of back-to-back contests after losing by 20 at home to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday, took advantage of the Clippers’ lull with their 3-point shooting.

Sacramento outscored Los Angeles 36-14 in the second quarter for a 64-47 advantage at the break.

The Kings held an 85-71 edge heading into the fourth quarter. The Clippers sliced the gap to 13 but got no closer.

Clippers guard Patrick Beverley returned after missing three games with a groin injury. Beverley finished with 11 points and five assists in 24 minutes.

—Field Level Media