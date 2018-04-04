Clippers stop Spurs to buoy playoff hopes

Tobias Harris had 31 points and nine rebounds, and Lou Williams scored 15 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter as the Los Angeles Clippers erased a 19-point deficit to beat the visiting San Antonio Spurs 113-110 Tuesday night.

Austin Rivers added 18 points, Montrezl Harris 16 and DeAndre Jordan totaled 10 points and 17 rebounds for the Clippers, who snapped a two-game losing streak and won for the fourth time in six games to keep their playoff push alive.

“We’ve been a resilient group,” Williams told TNT after the game. “We know our backs (are) against the wall, we know we’ve got to win out to give ourselves an opportunity.”

Los Angeles moved within 1 1/2 games of the New Orleans Pelicans for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference. San Antonio dropped into a tie for fourth with Utah after the loss, though the Jazz hold the tiebreaker. Both the Spurs and the Jazz have four games remaining.

LaMarcus Aldridge had a game-high 35 points and nine rebounds, and Patty Mills put up 17 points for the Spurs. San Antonio had won two straight, including a victory over Western Conference-leading Houston on Sunday.

Kawhi Leonard missed his 34th straight game for San Antonio due to a nagging quad injury. Danilo Gallinari, who sat 18 games from Feb. 23 to March 28 with a right hand fracture, was sidelined for Los Angeles because of hand soreness.

Williams’ pull-up jumper with 50 seconds remaining to go gave the Clippers their first lead at 106-105. The advantage was short-lived as Mills knocked down a 3-pointer with 37.8 left to restore the Spurs’ lead.

Rivers’ trey with 29 seconds remaining put Los Angeles back up by one. Mills missed a potential go-ahead jumper with nine seconds left, and a video review confirmed the ball went out of bounds off of Aldridge.

Williams was fouled with 4.6 ticks left and sank both free throws to make it 111-108. After a San Antonio timeout, Mills was fouled after catching the inbound pass with 3.9 seconds on the clock, and he hit both foul shots.

Harris was fouled one second later and sank both free throws. The Spurs got the ball in to Manu Ginobili for a corner 3-point attempt, but he stepped out of bounds.

San Antonio caps its two-game L.A. swing against the Lakers on Wednesday night. The Clippers visit Utah on Thursday.

