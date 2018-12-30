Spurs’ Aldridge scores season-high 38 in win over Clippers

LaMarcus Aldridge scored a season-high 38 points and keyed a mid-third quarter run that cemented the game and helped propel the visiting San Antonio Spurs to a 122-111 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday.

Both teams were playing the second games of a back-to-back and it showed, especially from the Clippers, who beat the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday but had no energy in the second half when San Antonio ran away with the game.

San Antonio busted open a game that was tied at the half by outscoring the Clippers by 20 points in the third period.

All five of the Spurs’ starters and one bench player scored in double figures. DeMar DeRozan added 25 points and 13 rebounds for San Antonio, with Rudy Gay and Derrick White contributing 12 points each, Marco Belinelli pumping in 11 and Bryn Forbes adding 10. Despite two losses in their past four games, the Spurs are 9-3 over their last 12 contests.

Danilo Gallinari and Montrezl Harrell led Los Angeles with 21 points apiece, while Tobias Harris and Lou Williams scored 16 each, and Avery Bradley added 10 for the Clippers, who had a two-game win streak snapped and lost for just the second time in their past six games.

The Clippers bounced to the front midway through the second period but never by more than two points. A 3-pointer by Mike Scott with 21.7 seconds left in the quarter tied the score at 56, and the two teams went to halftime deadlocked.

Aldridge scored 22 points in 17 minutes to lead all scorers while Harris paced the Clippers with 10 points.

San Antonio broke open the game with a 14-2 run to open the third quarter and eventually led by 17 points, at 81-64, after a layup by Davis Bertans with 4:56 remaining in the period. The Spurs worked their advantage to as many as 23 points and took a 95-75 lead to the final quarter.

The Clippers return to the court on Tuesday when they host Philadelphia. San Antonio heads home to host the Celtics on Monday.

—Field Level Media