Preview: Raptors at Clippers

The hard-charging Toronto Raptors look to stay perfect on their road trip and extend their winning streak to seven games when they visit the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday. The Raptors are averaging 117 points during their six-game run and they turned up the intensity on the defensive end with Sunday’s 102-87 victory at Sacramento on Sunday, although it wasn’t the most even effort in the streak.

“That’s something we’ve got to fight for is consistency and make sure it doesn’t become a habit,” coach Dwane Casey told reporters while referencing the near-loss of an early 15-point lead. “We’ve got to fight that. But I thought our defense carried us when we couldn’t make shots.” The Clippers snapped a four-game losing streak with a dramatic win over Washington on Saturday, as Lou Williams’ 3-pointer with 1.2 seconds left was the difference. Los Angeles had to endure some controversy and replay reviews to negate the Wizards’ game-winning attempt, and it was pleased with a rare positive in what has been a difficult season so far. “I just wanted it to go in our favor and it did,” coach Doc Rivers told repoters. “We showed a lot of heart.”

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, NBATV, TSN2 (Toronto), Prime Ticket (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE RAPTORS (17-7): DeMar DeRozan scored 25 points in the win at Sacramento and he is averaging 25.4 while shooting 50 percent and handing out 6.8 assists in the last five games. “Just being aggressive, picking and choosing my spots, understanding my knack of trying to get to the free-throw line, when I can get to the free-throw line,” DeRozan told reporters Sunday. “That’s all that was, me understanding the moment.” The three-time All-Star is 35-for-42 from the charity stripe over a four-game stretch but he’s missed all 11 of his 3-point tries over his last seven contests.

ABOUT THE CLIPPERS (9-15): Danilo Gallinari struggled in his first game back from a glute injury but rebounded to score 25 points against the Wizards and gives the squad another quality scorer to go along with Williams, who has carried the team during an injury-riddled stretch. “Obviously we have guys out and I‘m playing more minutes than I usually would,” Williams told reporters after a 35-point effort Saturday. “So to some degree it feels good to be able to have some high numbers, but we would like to be able to turn these things into some wins.” Both Williams and Austin Rivers were 4-of-8 from 3-point range and Rivers is averaging 23 points over his last three games.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Clippers C DeAndre Jordan has at least 16 rebounds in four of his last five games.

2. Toronto’s winning streak matches its longest since an 11-game run in 2015-16.

3. Los Angeles PG Milos Teodosic (foot) has missed 22 straight games but has been upgraded to questionable for this one.

PREDICTION: Raptors 106, Clippers 104