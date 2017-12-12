Clippers halt Raptors' 6-game run

LOS ANGELES -- Montrezl Harrell and Lou Williams each scored 17 points Monday as the injury-plagued Los Angeles Clippers held on for a 96-91 victory over the Toronto Raptors.

Jonas Valanciunas scored 23 points and grabbed 15 rebounds as the Raptors saw their six-game winning streak come to an end. The defeat came on the second day of back-to-back games after Toronto won at Sacramento on Sunday afternoon.

The Clippers struggled on offense, shooting just 37.4 percent from the field and 22.2 percent from 3-point range, but made up the difference by outrebounding Toronto 57-42.

In his first game back after missing 22 contests with a strained left foot, Los Angeles guard Milos Teodosic made a key 3-pointer with 40.5 seconds remaining, giving the Clippers a late 91-87 lead. Teodosic was just 2 of 9 from 3-point range for the game but finished the night with 12 points.

The Clippers are just 2-4 since Blake Griffin went down with a left knee sprain two weeks ago. However, those two victories came in consecutive games as Los Angeles defeated the Washington Wizards with a late Williams 3-pointer on Saturday.

In his return to Los Angeles, Southern California product DeMar DeRozan scored 17 points with eight assists for the Raptors. Serge Ibaka also had 18 points while Kyle Lowry added 14 for Toronto.

The Clippers received yet another injury scare midway through the fourth quarter when Harrell was writhing in pain with what appeared to be a serious right knee injury. But Harrell shook it off and remained in the game after a timeout.

Los Angeles center DeAndre Jordan scored 14 points with 17 rebounds, the final one a controlled tap on a missed free throw by teammate Sam Dekker with just over three seconds remaining that helped preserve the victory. The Clippers had 14 offensive rebounds to the Raptors’ three.

One of the hottest offenses in the league, the Raptors shot just 40 percent from the field and 24.1 percent from 3-point range.

NOTES: Raptors C Jonas Valanciunas scored 17 points in the first half against the Clippers on Monday, more than he had scored in any one game since Nov. 15. ... Raptors F Serge Ibaka, coming off back-to-back 20-point games for the first time this season, scored 17 Monday against the Clippers. ... After playing 36 minutes Saturday, in his second game back from a strained glute, Clippers F Danilo Gallinari was ruled out of Monday’s game with the same issue, although coach Doc Rivers called it an entirely new glute injury. ... The Clippers announced before Monday’s game that G C.J. Williams and F Jamil Wilson were transferred to the active roster from the club’s G League team, the Agua Caliente Clippers.