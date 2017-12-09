Preview: Wizards at Clippers

The Washington Wizards and the Los Angeles Clippers are both missing star players, one team just happens to be dealing with the situation a little better. The Wizards, who are without All-Star point guard John Wall, will go for their third straight win when they visit the Clippers on Saturday.

Wall sat out the last seven games and is expected to miss at least the last two games of the current road trip, but Washington is doing just fine of late while leaning on shooting guard Bradley Beal. The Wizards were embarrassed 116-69 in the opener of the road trip at Utah on Monday before encouraging Beal to be more aggressive offensively and were rewarded with a 106-92 win at Portland on Tuesday before easing past the Phoenix Suns 109-99 on Thursday. The Clippers are without All-Star power forward Blake Griffin (knee) for the next two months and fell to 0-4 since his injury when they dropped a 113-107 decision at home to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday. Griffin was leading the team in scoring (23.6 points) and assists (5.1) while adding 7.9 rebounds and Los Angeles is still trying to figure out its rotations without him in the lineup.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, NBCS Washington, Prime Ticket (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE WIZARDS (14-11): Beal exploded for a career-high 51 points in the win at Portland and followed that up by dominating a smaller Phoenix backcourt and finishing with 34 points on 13-of-22 shooting. “A lot of teams take away my 3-ball,” Beal told reporters. “But I don’t force it. I take what the defense gives me. They put (5-10 point guard Tyler) Ulis on me a few times and I feel like I can shoot right over him, nothing against him. I feel like I can take advantage of that matchup.” Beal was held to an average of 12.5 points in four games before totaling 85 in the last two contests.

ABOUT THE CLIPPERS (8-15): Los Angeles got one player back from injury on Wednesday when Danilo Gallinari (glute) returned from a 13-game absence. Gallinari, who struggled to seven points on 2-of-13 shooting in 26 minutes, reentered the starting lineup at his natural small forward spot but will be expected to shoulder some of Griffin’s power forward duties. “He didn’t have his legs yet,” Clippers coach Doc Rivers told reporters of Gallinari. “I don’t know how good he’ll be next game. It’s going to take him a couple of games. ... Having Gallo back will be huge.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Clippers SG Lou Williams is averaging 25.2 points and 6.4 assists over the last five games.

2. Washington C Marcin Gortat totaled eight points on 3-of-16 shooting in the last three games.

3. The teams split two meetings last season, with Los Angeles earning a 133-124 home win on March 29 behind 26 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists from Griffin.

PREDICTION: Wizards 116, Clippers 108