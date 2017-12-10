EditorsNote: correcting Clippers’ losing streak to four games in second graph

Williams drains late 3-pointer as Clippers jolt Wizards

LOS ANGELES -- Drake was not in concert at Staples Center on Saturday afternoon, the Los Angeles Clippers’ Lou Williams just made it seem like he was.

Williams scored 35 points Saturday, including a long 3-pointer with just over a second remaining, as the Los Angeles Clippers ended a four-game losing streak with a 113-112 victory over the Washington Wizards.

And all afternoon, Drake’s line “... like a Lou Will,” from the song “6 Man,” kept playing over the sound system in a perpetual loop. It’s the Clippers’ way of recognizing another positive play from Williams.

Even after the game, the music did not stop.

“... Like a Lou Will ...” the Clippers’ DeAndre Jordan sang as he dressed alongside Williams postgame. “They played that about 100 times tonight.”

Williams hardly blinked, either in the game, or when Jordan drew laughter in the locker room.

Not laughing were the Wizards, who saw their two-game West Coast win streak come to an end. Otto Porter Jr. scored 27 points and Bradley Beal scored 25, but that total did not count what appeared to be Beal’s game-winner as time expired.

The game ended in controversial fashion as Beal looked as if he scored the winning basket on a baseline jump shot, but it came just after the buzzer sounded. Referees ruled the clock started too soon and replayed the Wizards’ final possession.

Marcin Gortat’s long jumper bounced off the front of the rim to officially give the Clippers the victory.

“I never complain about tough decisions and tough plays after the game that referees have to make,” Wizards coach Scott Brooks said. “They had nothing to do with the offensive rebounding. They had nothing to do with guys not being ready to play. We have to have all of our guys ready to play and we didn’t have that this afternoon.”

Adding to the confusion on the Wizards’ final play was that it first started with 1.2 seconds remaining, with the inbound pass coming midway between the baseline and half court. When it was replayed, there was 1.1 seconds on the clock, and the ball was inbounded closer to the baseline.

“To me it kind of didn’t make sense because it took a basket away and you go back and (officials) said we get the same amount of time,” Beal said. “But we didn’t get the same amount of time and the ball was placed in the corner. I don’t really understand it. We had a great play and now you take that away and that gives the defense a chance to set up.”

Clippers head coach Doc Rivers might have won the game, but he agreed with Beal.

“I get that if the clock started, you replay the play,” Rivers said. “The bizarre part for me is that I didn’t understand why it was a deep corner play now, instead of where it was originally and why 0.1 (second) was off the clock.”

Officiating crew chief Bill Spooner seemed to further add to the confusion when he explained things to a pool reporter postgame.

“The wasted time, if you will, the time they lost was 1.1 (seconds),” Spooner said. “With (the original) inbounds at 1.2 (seconds), that leaves, mathematically, 0.1 and that should have been where we reset it. We actually made the mistake in (the Wizards’) favor, if you will, and reset it to 1.1.”

Not confusing is what Williams meant Saturday for a Clippers team desperate to see a positive. It was the Clippers’ first victory since losing All-Star forward Blake Griffin for two months with a sprained left knee. Griffin was injured late in a victory on Nov. 27 against the Los Angeles Lakers.

“It happens in the league,” Williams said of the confusing ending. “I thought we played well enough to give ourselves an opportunity to win the game.”

Beal’s 25 points came after he had poured in 85 points in his previous two games, the most in back-to-back games for a Wizards player since Gilbert Arenas scored the same in consecutive contests in 2006. Beal was cold in the first half against the Clippers, though, scoring just two points.

“It’s frustrating; just a little beyond frustrating at this point,” said Beal, who has been picking up the slack as the Wizards have been playing without John Wall (knee) for the past two weeks. “We should be tired of coming in here and saying ‘On to the next one.’ You run out of games eventually and these games matter.”

Like Beal, Williams is stepping up when his team needs it, and his production is coming off the bench, no less. He entered leading the NBA in points off the bench at 17.8 per game.

Danilo Gallinari added 25 points in his second game since returning from a hip injury, and Austin Rivers chipped in with 16.

Rivers gave the Clippers a late lead with a 3-pointer as just 12 seconds showed on the clock. But Beal made a layup and free throw after a foul, to give the Wizards a late 112-110 advantage. Williams’ 3-pointer highlighted a frantic final minute.

Porter added 11 rebounds for the Wizards, while Mike Scott added 22 points off the bench.

DeAndre Jordan scored six points and added 17 rebounds for the Clippers, while Montrezl Harrell added 11 points.

NOTES: Clippers G Lou Williams, who became the 96th player in NBA history to amass 1,000 3-pointers when he hit the plateau Thursday against Minnesota, added four more Saturday, including the game-winner, for 1,007 in his career. ... Clippers C DeAndre Jordan, who entered play Saturday leading the NBA in field-goal percentage at .682, went just 2 of 6 from the field against the Wizards. ... Wizards G John Wall was inactive again with a knee injury suffered two weeks ago, but did participate in his first full practice Friday and could return next week. ... Wizards C Marcin Gortat played (and started) in his 108th consecutive game, with only the Minnesota duo of Karl-Anthony Towns (189) and Andrew Wiggins (182) playing in more games consecutively.