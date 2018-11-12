LeBron, Lakers hold off Hawks

EditorsNote: corrects typo in seventh graph

LeBron James scored 26 points, including a put-back layup with 15 seconds remaining, and Kyle Kuzma added 18 as the Los Angeles Lakers continued their recent run of success with a 107-106 victory Sunday over the visiting Atlanta Hawks.

In just his third game with the Lakers, center Tyson Chandler blocked a shot by rookie Trae Young at the buzzer to seal the victory. The Lakers improved to 7-6 to move over .500 for the first time this season.

Lance Stephenson and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 11 points each as the Lakers won despite being outscored 31-23 in the final quarter. Brandon Ingram added 10 points for the Lakers and Lonzo Ball had 11 assists.

James had a chance to give the Lakers the lead from the free-throw line with 15 seconds remaining but missed both shots. Kuzma got the rebound, but missed a put-back shot. James rebounded that miss and scored inside for the late lead.

Taurean Prince scored 23 points and Kent Bazemore added 21 for the Hawks, who lost for the fourth time in their last five games and the seventh time in their last nine.

Young had 20 points and 12 assists for the Hawks who opened the game on a 9-0 run, only to see the Lakers counter that with a 13-2 run of their own. It was Young’s fourth double-double in his past six games and fifth of the season.

After going 1-for-17 from 3-point range in his past three games, Young was 4-of-8 Sunday, including some from well beyond the 3-point stripe.

Following a disappointing start to the season when the Lakers lost their first three games and five of their first seven upon James’ arrival in Los Angeles, things are much different now. The Lakers won for the fifth time in their last six games with a stern test against the Portland Trail Blazers this week.

The Lakers are also 3-0 since acquiring Chandler, who was signed after the Phoenix Suns bought out his contract last week.

Michael Beasley was with the Lakers pregame, but left before the game started reportedly because of a family health matter.

