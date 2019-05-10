Report: Lakers to interview Bickerstaff for head coach vacancy

FILE PHOTO: Apr 9, 2019; Detroit, MI, USA; Memphis Grizzlies head coach J.B. Bickerstaff yells from the sidelines during the second quarter against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers were expected to interview J.B. Bickerstaff on Friday for their vacant head coach position, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The former Memphis Grizzlies head coach is the second candidate to be interviewed by the Lakers in two days after the team met with former Indiana Pacers and Orlando Magic coach Frank Vogel on Thursday.

The Lakers were reportedly set to hire Tyronn Lue as their next head coach before negotiations on a deal broke down. Lue was the head coach with the Cleveland Cavaliers the last time Lakers forward LeBron James won an NBA title.

Bickerstaff’s Grizzlies were 48-97 in just under two full seasons. He took over for David Fizdale after 19 games last season but was unable to guide Memphis into the playoffs.

The Grizzlies started out strong this past season but faced quickly and team cornerstone Marc Gasol was moved to the Toronto Raptors at February’s trade deadline. Bickerstaff, 40, was fired in April.

The Lakers are looking to replace former head coach Luke Walton, who was fired after compiling 98-148 record with the Lakers in three seasons. Los Angeles was 37-45 this past season, James’ first with the team.

The Lakers have not made the playoffs since 2013 when they lost in the first round to the San Antonio Spurs.

—Field Level Media