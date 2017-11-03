Preview: Nets at Lakers

D‘Angelo Russell was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2015 draft and expected to be a building block for the beleaguered Los Angeles Lakers. But Russell lasted just two seasons with the team, and he makes his return to Los Angeles on Friday as he leads the Brooklyn Nets into the Staples Center.

Russell was traded to the Nets with center Timofey Mozgov for veteran center Brook Lopez and a first-round pick, which became promising forward Kyle Kuzma. Lakers president of basketball operations Magic Johnson criticized Russell’s poor leadership abilities and termed it a big factor in the trade, but Russell continues to sidestep Johnson’s comments and says it is not a big deal to return to Los Angeles. “Just trying to make winning plays. Whatever it takes,” Russell told reporters. “Just getting out there, I know it’s going to be an exciting crowd. Just looking forward to getting that win, obviously, to start off a good road trip for us.” The Nets are trying to halt a three-game skid in the opener of a five-game trek, while the Lakers suffered a 113-110 loss in Portland on Thursday.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, YES (Brooklyn), Spectrum SportsNet (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE NETS (3-5): Russell scored a season-best 33 points in Wednesday’s 122-114 loss to Phoenix and is averaging 21.7 points and five assists. Meanwhile, coach Kenny Atkinson insists he isn’t worried about Russell getting too hyped up to stick it to his former organization. “I think D‘Angelo Russell has been in a lot of big games,” Atkinson told reporters. “To me, as a player, there’s always something, whether it’s your ex-team or you’re playing against a guy that’s a great player. The constant challenge of the NBA, it’s going on all the time, so I think he’s used to it.”

ABOUT THE LAKERS (3-5): Lopez is the all-time leading scorer (10,444 points) in Nets history but hasn’t been asked to score as much during the early part of the season. “It’s been an adjustment, but everyone realizes their accountability and responsibility to the team aspect of everything,” Lopez told reporters. “With the versatility of talent we have, we can throw out a multitude of different lineups that mesh together in different ways.” Lopez warmed up for his former teammates by scoring a season-best 27 points against the Trail Blazers to raise his scoring average to 13.6.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Nets posted a 107-97 victory in last season’s second meeting to halt a three-game slide in the all-time series.

2. Brooklyn backup SG Allen Crabbe is just 5-of-20 shooting during the team’s three-game losing streak.

3. Los Angeles PF Larry Nance Jr. fractured his left hand in Thursday’s game, and it wasn’t immediately known how long he’ll be out.

PREDICTION: Nets 119, Lakers 115