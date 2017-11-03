EditorsNote: corrects hand to left per Nance injury

Lillard’s game-winner lifts Blazers over Lakers

PORTLAND, Ore. -- History was on Damian Lillard’s side Thursday night at Moda Center.

“My entire career, every time I miss (a potential game-winner), the next time I‘m in that position, it always goes in my favor,” Lillard said after sinking a 3-point shot with seven-10th of a second left to lift the Portland Trail Blazers past the Los Angeles Lakers 113-110. “Usually after that first miss, the next one is going in.”

On Wednesday night, Lillard’s attempt at a game-winning basket at the end of regulation was blocked by Utah center Rudy Gobert, and the Jazz went on to win 112-103 in overtime.

A night later, the Blazers called timeout after the Lakers tied the score at 110-110 on Kentavious Caldwell-Pope’s 3-pointer with 15.5 seconds left.

The inbounds pass went to the 6-foot-3 Lillard, guarded by 6-9 Brandon Ingram.

“I look up at about seven seconds (left) and I started giving (Ingram) movement,” said Lillard, who scored 19 of his game-high 32 points in the second half. “I backed him up, got a clean look at the rim, rose up and made the jumper.”

After a timeout, Los Angeles forward Kyle Kuzma’s 3-point try went off the front rim at the buzzer.

Jusuf Nurkic scored 20 of his season-high 28 points in the first half while CJ McCollum added 22 for the Trail Blazers (5-4).

Brook Lopez scored 27 points and Kuzma came off the bench for 22 for the Lakers (3-5).

The defeat wasn’t the only rough news for the Lakers, as forward Larry Nance Jr. fractured his left hand in the third quarter. Nance, averaging 10.6 points and 6.3 rebounds, is out indefinitely.

In addition to the overtime loss at Utah, Portland took defeats by one point and three points this season.

“It’s good to get a close-game win,” Portland coach Terry Stotts said. “We needed that. Dame’s shot was huge. He carried us in the second half.”

The Lakers, who shot 54.4 percent from the field, rallied from an 18-point first quarter and led through much of the second half.

“There were a lot of little things we did in the fourth quarter that really hurt us,” Lakers coach Luke Walton said. “Give (the Blazers) credit -- they hit some big shots. Lillard is an absolutely amazing player and competitor. Brandon did a good job playing defense on that last possession, but good players hit great shots.”

Portland made seven of its first nine shots and shot 71.4 percent in taking a 41-25 advantage into the second quarter.

The Lakers rallied to within 66-62 at the half, outscoring the Blazers 37-25 in the second quarter. The Lakers started the third quarter with a 12-2 run to go ahead 74-68, but the Blazers carried an 87-85 edge into the final period.

A 13-6 spurt gave the Lakers a 98-93 advantage with 7:47 to go. Nurkic scored on back-to-back hook shots and McCollum followed with a 3-pointer to push Portland back in front 100-98 with 5:41 left.

It was back and forth the rest of the way. Nurkic sank a pair at the line to make Portland’s lead 110-107 with 18 seconds remaining.

Caldwell-Pope buried a 3-pointer on the inbounds pass to knot the score at 110-110, setting up Lillard’s heroics.

NOTES: Portland extended its win streak over the Lakers to 13 games dating to March 2014. The Blazers have won seven straight at home in the series. ... Portland’s 41-point first quarter was its highest-scoring quarter since putting up 44 in a period against Indiana in December 2016. ... Portland was missing F Al Farouq Aminu (ankle). ... Portland coach Terry Stotts on Lakers rookie G Lonzo Ball: “I love his demeanor on the court. He reminds me a little bit of a young Jason Kidd. I really like his game.” ... Ball, who went scoreless on 0-for-2 shooting Thursday night, entered the game shooting .333 from the field and .286 from 3-point range. “He’s a good shooter,” Lakers coach Luke Walton said. “He shot for a good percentage in high school and college, and he’ll shoot a good percentage in the NBA. It’s early in his first year.”