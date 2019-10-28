Davis' big first half carries Lakers against Hornets

Anthony Davis scored 25 of his 29 points in the first half, and the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the visiting Charlotte Hornets 120-101 on Sunday night at Staples Center.

Oct 27, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Avery Bradley (11) and forward Anthony Davis (3) guards Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier (3) as he drives to the basket in the first half of the game at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Davis also had 14 rebounds and three blocks. LeBron James scored 20 points, dished out 12 assists and grabbed six rebounds. Dwight Howard delivered a solid effort off the bench, scoring 16 points on 8-of-8 shooting, grabbing 10 rebounds and blocking four shots.

Miles Bridges led the Hornets with 23 points. Cody Zeller finished with 19 points, 14 rebounds (seven on the offensive end), three blocks and three steals. Terry Rozier also scored 19 points, while Dwayne Bacon added 15 points for the Hornets.

The Lakers used a fourth-quarter burst to put away the Hornets, going on a 14-2 run to push their lead to 101-82 less than four minutes into the period. James capped the run with a three-point play and 3-pointer to push the lead to 19.

Charlotte got no closer than 13 the rest of the way.

A four-point play by Devonte’ Graham and a follow shot by Zeller allowed the Hornets to tie the score at 47 with 4:33 remaining in the second quarter. The two teams traded baskets for the rest of the quarter before the Lakers took a 63-62 advantage at the break on a pair of Davis free throws in the closing seconds.

Bridges had 15 points and Zeller added 13 in the first half.

The Lakers stretched the lead late in the third quarter. A dunk by Davis and a bucket by Howard following a Davis block gave the Lakers an 87-80 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Lakers outshot the Hornets 52.7 percent to 38.5 percent. Los Angeles recorded 30 assists to 19 for Charlotte.

Davis scored 16 points in the first quarter to stake the Lakers to a 30-28 advantage.

Lakers point guard Rajon Rondo (right calf strain) and forward Kyle Kuzma (stress reaction, left foot) missed their third straight contest each.

—Field Level Media