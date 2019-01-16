Ball rolls for Lakers in win against reeling Bulls

EditorsNote: fixes to “12 apiece” in third graf; fixes to “(7.1)” in last graf

Lonzo Ball had 19 points and eight rebounds, and the Los Angeles Lakers earned a 107-100 victory Tuesday night against the visiting Chicago Bulls, who took their eighth consecutive loss.

Lakers coach Luke Walton moved veterans Tyson Chandler and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope into the starting lineup at center and shooting guard, respectively, and moved JaVale McGee and Josh Hart to the bench. Caldwell-Pope scored 17 points, Kyle Kuzma had 16 points and 12 rebounds, and Brandon Ingram had 16 points and nine rebounds.

Jabari Parker scored 18 points off the bench to lead the Bulls, who hadn’t lost eight in a row since a 10-game skid from Nov. 19-Dec. 6, 2017. Lauri Markkanen added 17 points, and Chandler Hutchison and Ryan Arcidiacono scored 12 apiece for Chicago.

Neither team led by double digits until McGee scored on a tip in for a 78-68 Los Angeles edge with 11:25 left in the game.

Lakers backup guard Svi Mykhailiuk made two 3-pointers early in a 14-0 run that extended the lead to 94-76 with 4:36 left, and Los Angeles held off a late push.

The Bulls scored the first five points of the second half to move ahead 48-44, but the Lakers followed with a 12-0 run to take their biggest lead of the game at 56-48. Ball sank a floater with 18 seconds left in the third to re-establish an eight-point lead that Los Angeles took into the fourth quarter.

Neither team had led by more than three points before the Bulls scored eight consecutive points to move ahead 30-24 with 7:48 left in the first half. The Lakers came back with a 7-0 run for the 17th lead change of the first half. The teams traded leads six more times before Los Angeles took a 44-43 advantage into the break.

LeBron James, who leads the Lakers in scoring (27.3), rebounding (8.3) and assists (7.1), missed his 11th consecutive game with a groin injury. Los Angeles is 4-7 without James.

—Field Level Media