Thompson's record-tying shooting carries Warriors

Klay Thompson scored 23 of his 44 points in the third quarter Monday, tying an NBA record by connecting on his first 10 3-point attempts of the game, and the visiting Golden State Warriors extended their winning streak to eight games with a 130-111 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers.

Thompson went 3-for-3 from 3-point range in the first half before hitting his first seven attempts from behind the arc in the third quarter. He matched the game-opening mark set by Ty Lawson of the Denver Nuggets on April 9, 2011, and Thompson wound up 10 of 11 from long distance on the night.

The four-time All-Star finished with his 13th career game of at least 40 points and made 10 or more 3-pointers for the fifth time in his career.

Ivica Zubac scored 18 points, Brandon Ingram had 17 and Kyle Kuzma added 16 as the Lakers lost for the fourth time in their past six games. They fell to 5-9 without LeBron James, who has been out since coming away with a groin injury on Christmas Day against the Warriors in Oakland, Calif.

Kevin Durant scored 20 points as the Warriors won their seventh consecutive road game. Golden State is 10-1 over its past 11 games overall.

Stephen Curry had 11 points, going just 2 of 10 from 3-point range, ending his streak of hitting at least three 3-pointers at nine games. The Warriors outscored the Lakers 45-25 in the third quarter to turn a 10-point halftime lead into a 110-80 advantage after three.

In his second game with the Warriors after missing nearly a full year of action because of an Achilles injury, DeMarcus Cousins scored eight points in 21 minutes, six fewer points than in his season debut Friday against the Los Angeles Clippers. He also grabbed nine rebounds and handed out five assists Monday.

The Warriors led 29-24 after one quarter and had a 65-55 edge at halftime, making six 3-pointers in the first two quarters. Thompson had six 3-pointers in less than 10 minutes of the third quarter. He did not miss from long distance until 3:55 remained in the third quarter.

Thompson was removed from the game shortly after missing his first 3-pointer and did not play the rest of the way. He was 17 of 20 from the field after scoring just five points and going 1 of 3 from 3-point range in the Warriors’ Dec. 25 loss to the Lakers.

The Lakers were without their three best playmakers, all out due to injury. In addition to James, Los Angeles also was missing Rajon Rondo (hand) and Lonzo Ball (ankle). Those three players combine to average 19.2 assists. As a whole, the team is averaging 24.5 assists.

Golden State had a 41-20 assist advantage on the Lakers, drawing assists on all by nine made field goals. The Warriors finished the game 16 of 37 (43.2 percent) from 3-point range.

