Lakers escape 19-point hole, stun Rockets

February 21, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) moves to the basket against Los Angeles Lakers guard Reggie Bullock (35) during the first half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers rallied from 19 points down in the third quarter to defeat the visiting Houston Rockets 111-106 on Thursday night.

LeBron James had 29 points and 11 rebounds for the Lakers, who avoided their second-ever season sweep against the Rockets.

Brandon Ingram finished with 27 points and 13 rebounds, Kyle Kuzma scored 18 points, Reggie Bullock had 14 points and JaVale McGee finished with 11 as all five starters scored in double figures for Los Angeles.

The Rockets were back to full strength for the first time in two months, and the trio of James Harden, Chris Paul and Clint Capela helped Houston to an early double-digit lead in the first game back from the weeklong All-Star break.

Harden got into early foul trouble before he finished with 30 points for his 32nd consecutive 30-point game. The NBA’s leading scorer at 36.6 points per game entering the night, Harden fouled out with 1:24 left and Houston trailing 105-99.

Paul had 23 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists, and Capela had 12 points and 11 rebounds in his return after missing 15 games due to a thumb injury. Paul also missed 17 games from Dec. 22 to Jan. 25.

The Lakers moved ahead for good on two free throws by James for a 99-97 lead with 4:15 left.

Houston had taken a seven-point lead into the fourth quarter after leading by as many as 19 in the third.

The Lakers started their comeback by closing the third quarter with a 15-4 run to get with single digits.

Harden went to the bench with his third foul with 3:51 left in the first quarter. Houston had an 8-0 run to close the first quarter, and the Rockets took a 32-22 lead into the second.

The Rockets took their biggest lead of the first half at 52-39 with 4:20 left, but the Lakers came back with a 9-0 run before the Rockets took a 58-52 edge into the break.

