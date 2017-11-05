Preview: Grizzlies at Lakers

The Memphis Grizzlies attempt to complete a Staples Center sweep when they visit the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday. After dropping the final two contests on their four-game homestand, the Grizzlies opened a five-game road trip Saturday with an impressive 113-104 win over the Los Angeles Clippers.

Mike Conley returned from a one-game layoff due to an Achilles issue to score a team-high 22 points as Memphis placed seven players in double figures in its best offensive effort of the season. “Any time you can get multiple guys in double figures, it means the ball’s moving, everybody’s in rhythm, people are being unselfish,” Grizzlies coach David Fizdale told reporters. The Lakers opened a two-game stay at Staples Center with a 124-112 win over Brooklyn on Friday. Rookie Kyle Kuzma made his first career start as Larry Nance Jr. is out with a broken hand and responded with 21 points on 8-of-11 shooting and 13 rebounds.

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, FSN Southeast (Memphis), Spectrum SportsNet (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE GRIZZLIES (6-3): Fizdale shook up the starting lineup Saturday by benching guard Andrew Harrison in favor of rookie Dillon Brooks, who was just 1-of-8 from the floor. “I wanted to see something different,” Fizdale told reporters. “As the head coach, I’ve got to be willing to take those steps. I’ve got to do it with thought and patience. Not that Dillon played any better tonight. He was struggling because he was pressing. Either way, we came out with a win. We’ll look at this for a few games.” A by-product of the move was a phenomenal effort from the bench, which saw four players combine for 55 points - including Tyreke Evans, who scored 20 one game after netting 32 in a loss to Orlando.

ABOUT THE LAKERS (4-5): While Kuzma extended the stellar start to his rookie campaign, veteran big man Brook Lopez continued his turnaround after a sluggish opening to his career in Los Angeles. The 29-year-old was shooting 38.2 percent through his first seven contests - scoring in single digits in four of them - before breaking out for 27 points at Portland on Thursday and then producing a season-high 32 against the Nets, his former team. “Typical. I felt comfortable out there,” Lopez told reporters after hitting 6-of-9 3-pointers. “It was another game to me. Honestly, it wasn’t (awkward) at all.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Los Angeles rookie PG Lonzo Ball is shooting 30.8 percent after going 3-of-15 versus Brooklyn, but he has recorded 14 assists against one turnover in his last three games.

2. Grizzlies PF Jarell Martin has scored four points on 1-of-8 shooting in 53 minutes over a three-game stretch.

3. The Lakers won both meetings in Los Angeles last season.

PREDICTION: Lakers 105, Grizzlies 103