Preview: Grizzlies at Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers hope to have a more complete lineup on the floor when they continue a four-game homestand against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday. Forward Brandon Ingram (quadriceps) missed the first two games of the homestand - losses to Portland and Minnesota - but was a full participant in practice Tuesday.

Point guard Lonzo Ball remains out with a shoulder injury and center Brook Lopez is sidelined with an ankle issue as the Lakers try to win for just the second time in their past eight games. “We’re not getting blown out by nobody,” guard Jordan Clarkson told reporters after the 121-104 loss to the Timberwolves on Christmas night. “The score tonight wasn’t indicative of how the game flow was. ... We’re out there competing every night.” Results may be a bit easier to come by against a Grizzlies’ unit that fell 99-97 on a buzzer-beater at Phoenix on Tuesday, dropping to 3-20 since a 7-4 start. One of those 20 losses came at Los Angeles on Nov. 5, which came not long before Memphis began its current 10-game road losing streak.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, FSN Southeast (Memphis), Spectrum SportsNet (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE GRIZZLIES (10-24): Memphis had its worst showing from long distance in Tuesday’s loss, making a season-low three 3-pointers in 20 attempts for a season-low 15 percent mark. Center Marc Gasol was one of the culprits by finishing 0-of-4 and he is 2-for-14 over a three-game span. Tyreke Evans, who had 26 points in the first meeting with the Lakers, scored 25 against Phoenix and is averaging 26 over his last three outings.

ABOUT THE LAKERS (11-21): Rookie Kyle Kuzma has been carrying Los Angeles of late, averaging 26.5 points over the last six games after a 31-point effort on Christmas. “I like what he’s about, how he likes to compete,” coach Luke Walton told reporters of Kuzma. “For us and the way we want to play, we want it to come organically to him, so we’re not just running plays for him every time.” Clarkson scored 17 points in his first start of the season in the loss to Minnesota and he had 15 points, five rebounds and two steals in just 20 minutes in a 107-102 win over Memphis on Nov. 5.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Los Angeles PF Julius Randle is averaging 17.7 points and nine rebounds in 22 minutes during his team’s three-game losing streak.

2. Grizzlies F Dillon Brooks missed all four of his 3-point attempts Tuesday after making 11-of-17 over his previous four contests.

3. The Lakers have won three straight meetings at home.

PREDICTION: Lakers 107, Grizzlies 100