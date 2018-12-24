Jackson, Conley rally Grizzlies past Lakers

EditorsNote: Minor edits throughout

Rookie Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 27 points and Mike Conley added 17, including two key back-to-back 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, as the visiting Memphis Grizzlies ended a five-game losing streak with a 107-99 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers.

Marc Gasol also had 17 points as the Grizzlies won for the first time since defeating the Portland Trail Blazers on Dec. 12.

LeBron James scored 22 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, and Brandon Ingram added 20 points as the Lakers lost for the fourth time in their last six games.

The Grizzlies held the Lakers to just 20 points in the opening quarter while taking a 26-20 lead. Memphis also had a 50-46 edge at halftime even though the Lakers shot 50 percent from the field; Los Angeles had 10 fewer field-goal attempts than the Grizzlies, who shot 20 of 48 in the first two quarters.

In a game when neither team led by more than six points until Memphis jumped out to a 10-point lead in the closing minutes, the Lakers took a 75-72 lead into the fourth quarter after Kentavious Caldwell-Pope hit a 3-pointer at the third-quarter buzzer.

The Grizzlies changed the momentum quickly and helped close out the Lakers with a 16-5 run in the fourth quarter.

Kyle Kuzma and Josh Hart scored 11 points each for the Lakers while Caldwell-Pope added 10.

Garrett Temple had 14 points for the Grizzlies while JaMychal Green and Wayne Selden had 12 points each off the bench. Gasol has now failed to score at least 20 points in 13 consecutive games, after recording seven such games in November.

The Grizzlies were just 9 of 14 from the free-throw line and did not attempt a free throw in the third quarter.

James did not reach double figures in scoring for the Lakers until converting on a layup with 4:21 remaining in the third. It extended his NBA record to 906 consecutive games in double figures. He didn’t attempt his first free throw until 2:18 remained in the third quarter.

The Lakers were without center JaVale McGee, who was missing his fourth consecutive game because of a respiratory infection. Also out of action was center Tyson Chandler, who was a late scratch with back spasms.

