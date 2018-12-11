Lakers, LeBron take final matchup with Heat's Wade

Kyle Kuzma scored 33 points and LeBron James added 28 as the Los Angeles Lakers held off the visiting Miami Heat 108-105 on Monday for their sixth victory in seven games.

In his final game at Los Angeles, and his final matchup against former teammate James, Dwyane Wade produced 15 points and 10 assists Monday after collecting 25 points Saturday in the Heat’s road win over the Los Angeles Clippers.

Wade, who is retiring after the season, didn’t score his first points until five minutes remained in the third quarter. He ended the night 0-for-7 from 3-point range.

Justise Winslow led the Heat with 28 points on 11-of-20 shooting from the field, including 6-of-10 from 3-point range. Bam Adebayo scored 12 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for Miami.

James was 10 of 19 from the field and added nine rebounds and 12 assists, just missing out on his second triple-double with the Lakers. James scored a season-high 51 points in a Nov. 18 victory at Miami.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 11 points for the Lakers, while Lonzo Ball added 10.

The Lakers trailed by six points with seven minutes remaining, their biggest deficit of the second half. Los Angeles then went on a 13-2 run over the next three minutes, led by James, who had two 3-pointers and a dunk during the stretch.

Wade had two chances to give the Heat the lead in the final minute, but he missed a turnaround fadeaway, and missed then a 3-pointer. Wade also guarded James one-on-one in the final minute, with James missing a 20-foot jump shot.

James made a pair of free throws to give the Lakers a 108-105 lead with 22.5 seconds remaining, and Wade missed another 3-point try with 7.2 seconds remaining. Winslow missed a final 3-point attempt with 3.6 seconds left.

Kelly Olynyk scored 15 points for the Heat, while Josh Richardson and Rodney McGruder added 10 points each.

The game opened as more of a night for mutual respect. The Lakers played a video tribute for Wade during a timeout midway throughout the first quarter. Wade and James then greeted each other with a hug at center court.

Wade went on to go scoreless in the first half, missing all five field-goal attempts, but he did have six assists. The Heat held a 58-55 lead at halftime behind 17 points from Winslow.

