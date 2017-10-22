Preview: Pelicans at Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball struggled in his NBA debut on Thursday but looked like a completely different player in a dominating performance on Friday. Ball will try to establish some consistency and lead the Lakers to back-to-back wins when they host the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday.

Ball was held to three points on 1-of-6 shooting in his debut while going up against a first-team All-Defense player in Clippers guard Patrick Beverley, but he had no trouble against the Phoenix Suns while putting up 29 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists on Friday. “I know everybody is going to say everything game by game, so if I play bad on Sunday, it is going to go right back to he’s a bust,” Ball told reporters. “It doesn’t matter to me, I just come out and play as hard as I can to get my team wins.” The Pelicans are playing as hard as they can but have yet to find their way into the win column despite taking the defending champion Golden State Warriors down to the wire on Friday. “We took another huge step tonight,” New Orleans center DeMarcus Cousins told reporters after the 128-120 loss. “I’m proud of the way we battled, looking forward to the next matchup. I think we are in a good place.”

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, FS New Orleans, Spectrum SportsNet (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE PELICANS (0-2): Cousins and star forward Anthony Davis are at the beginning of their first full season together, and so far it looks like the two are finding a way to share the court. Both recorded a double-double in each of the first two games, with Davis averaging 34 points and 17.5 boards and Cousins at 31.5 points and 12 rebounds. ”I’m happy about the way we’re going,“ New Orleans coach Alvin Gentry told reporters. ”We’re still figuring everything out, but I think you can see that too that these guys are really good. We can do a lot of things with them.”

ABOUT THE LAKERS (1-1): Ball went 12-of-27 from the floor at Phoenix after attempting only six shots against the Clippers, and coach Luke Walton didn’t mind the aggressiveness. “I think he shot so much because of the way they were defending him,” Walton told reporters. “That’s what we want him to do. I’m sure if he gets trapped, he’ll end up making the pass every time. Again, it’s why we think he’s gonna be a special player.” Ball got plenty of help from another former No 2 overall pick, Brandon Ingram, who broke out for 25 points on 9-of-14 shooting on Friday.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Pelicans reportedly agreed to a deal with veteran PG Jameer Nelson on Saturday.

2. Lakers SG Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is expected to make his team debut on Sunday after serving a two-game suspension.

3. The teams split four meetings last season, including a 105-97 New Orleans win in Los Angeles on March 5, 2016.

PREDICTION: Pelicans 119, Lakers 112