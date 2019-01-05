Knicks dump Lakers, end eight-game skid

Kevin Knox gave New York the lead for good by sinking two free throws with 3:45 remaining, and the Knicks held the host Los Angeles Lakers without a field for the next 2 1/2 minutes en route to a 119-112 victory Friday night.

The Knicks snapped an eight-game losing streak by prevailing on a night when each team was missing its top player.

New York’s Tim Hardaway Jr. led all scorers with 22 points, and he made three 3-pointers in a 22-5, game-opening flurry.

The Knicks finally recorded a 10th win in a season that’s been played entirely without star big man Kristaps Porzingis.

Brandon Ingram went for a team-high 21 points and nine rebounds for the Lakers, who lost for the fourth time in five games since LeBron James sustained a groin injury on Christmas Day.

The Lakers announced before the game that James also will not travel with the team for games at Minnesota on Sunday and at Dallas and Monday.

Los Angeles, down by 17 in the first quarter before taking its first lead with 3:15 remaining in the third period, was up 109-108 after a layup by JaVale McGee with 4:00 remaining in the game.

Knox was fouled by McGee on New York’s next possession and began an 11-3, game-finishing run with his two free throws.

The lead change was the ninth of a final period that also featured six ties.

Enes Kanter had two hoops during the finish, including a layup with 55.5 seconds left after a 3-pointer by Lonzo Ball had ended the Lakers’ drought and pulled them within 114-112.

Kanter finished with a 16-point, 15-rebound double-double for the Knicks, who had lost on their first three stops on a six-game trip.

In all, seven Knicks scored in double figures, including Trey Burke (16), Emmanuel Mudiay (15), Knox (14), Damyean Dotson (11) and Mario Hezonja (10). Mudiay added a team-high six assists.

New York won despite shooting just 37.4 percent from the floor.

McGee totaled 18 points and nine rebounds for the Lakers, who lost three of four on a just completed homestand.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope had 19 points, Ball 17 and Ivica Zubac 10 for Los Angeles, which shot 43.9 percent from the field.

Both teams made 11 3-pointers in the game, but New York made 34 of 41 free throws while Los Angeles was 15 of 20 at the line.

—Field Level Media