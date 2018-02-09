Lakers rout Thunder for 4th straight win

EditorsNote: rewords fourth graf

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 20 points and Brandon Ingram added 19 as the Los Angeles Lakers rolled to a 106-81 victory over the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday at Staples Center.

Julius Randle added 17 points and Kyle Kuzma had 16 points and nine rebounds for the Lakers, who have won four consecutive games and 12 of their past 16. Los Angeles limited the Thunder to 35 second-half points while winning its eighth consecutive home game.

Paul George had 29 points and nine rebounds for the Thunder, who lost for the fifth time in six games. Oklahoma City played without All-Star guard Russell Westbrook and forward Carmelo Anthony, with both players sidelined due to ankle injuries.

Los Angeles was without point guard Lonzo Ball (knee). The Lakers also were short-handed after dealing guard Jordan Clarkson and forward Larry Nance Jr. to the Cleveland Cavaliers for guard Isaiah Thomas and forward Channing Frye prior to Thursday’s trade deadline.

“We know it’s part of the business,” Ingram said in a postgame interview on TNT. “The good thing is we are friends away from the basketball court and will always have a relationship. We know it’s the business of basketball, and I pray for the best on their journeys.”

Los Angeles led by six points at halftime but doubled the margin as Ingram buried consecutive 3-pointers. Josh Hart followed with another 3-pointer to give the Lakers a 70-55 lead with 6:11 left in the third quarter.

The lead was 83-66 entering the fourth quarter, and Los Angeles pounced with the first six points, capped by Corey Brewer’s basket with 9:28 remaining. The Thunder were unable to make a run due to 5-of-17 shooting in the final quarter.

Steven Adams added 13 points and nine rebounds for Oklahoma City, which shot just 35.6 percent from the field. The Thunder finished 8 of 34 (23.5 percent) from 3-point range.

The Lakers shot 43.8 percent from the field and were 10 of 31 (32.3 percent) from 3-point range.

George scored 22 first-half points, but the Thunder trailed 52-46 at the break.

Oklahoma City raced to an early 13-4 lead before Los Angeles recovered to take a 30-27 lead at the end of the quarter. Caldwell-Pope drained a 3-pointer to give the Lakers a 46-34 advantage with 4:56 left in the half, but the Thunder whittled the margin to six.

