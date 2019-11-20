Davis (34 points), James (triple-double) lift Lakers past Thunder

EditorsNote: 2nd update: 1st graf, add ‘on’ after ‘held’

Nov 19, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) and center JaVale McGee (7) defend Oklahoma City Thunder forward Danilo Gallinari (8) as he drives to the basket in the first quarter of the game at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Anthony Davis scored 34 points and LeBron James added a triple-double as the Los Angeles Lakers held on to extend their winning streak to five games with a 112-107 victory over the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday.

James finished with 25 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists to give him his fifth triple-double of the season and first in his career against the Thunder. He became the first player in NBA history to record a triple-double against every team.

Davis shot 13 of 24 from the field to break out of a mini slump. He was held under 20 points in each of his previous two games, including a 14-point performance Sunday against the Atlanta Hawks.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope had 13 points, including a 3-pointer with 55.3 seconds remaining to put the Lakers up 112-107 after the Thunder had scrambled back to within two points after a late 9-0 run.

Rajon Rondo dished out 10 assists for the Lakers, nine of which came in the first half. James reached double digits in assists for the sixth consecutive game and for the 11th time this season. He leads the NBA with an average of 11.1 assists per game.

Dennis Schroder scored 31 points and Danilo Gallinari added 25 for Oklahoma City. The Thunder lost for the fourth time in their past five games, including back-to-back defeats at Los Angeles, as they fell 90-88 to the Clippers on Monday. Oklahoma is 0-6 on the road this season.

Schroder’s offensive outburst had the Thunder within 90-87 near the end of the third quarter. The seventh-year guard had already reached his season high in scoring before the start of the final quarter.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 16 points for Oklahoma City, while Nerlens Noel added 15. Chris Paul had 10 assists for the Thunder but was held to just four points on 1-of-7 shooting.

The Lakers, who improved to 8-1 at home, next head out on a four-game trip. The Thunder will get another crack at Los Angeles in a game at Oklahoma City on Friday.

The Lakers’ Kyle Kuzma played just nine minutes after he took a finger to the right eye in the second quarter from the Thunder’s Darius Bazley, drawing blood. Kuzma watched the second half from the bench.

