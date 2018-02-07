Surging Lakers stomp Suns

Los Angeles forward Brandon Ingram scored 26 points and Julius Randle added 21 as the Lakers extended their best run since 2013 with a 112-93 victory over the visiting Phoenix Suns on Tuesday at Staples Center.

Brook Lopez had 12 points, sinking four 3-pointers for the second straight game, and Josh Hart added 15 points and 11 rebounds for the Lakers, who have won three in a row, seven of nine and 11 of 15.

Kyle Kuzma had 16 points and two 3-pointers off the bench and Hart added three treys as the Lakers won the season series three games to one, posting the first victory by the home team.

Forward TJ Warren had 24 points and Josh Jackson added 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Suns, who played without leading scorer Devin Booker (hip pointer).

Ingram and Randle shot a combined 18 of 25 from the field and contributed a total of 12 rebounds and 10 assists. Larry Nance Jr. grabbed 10 rebounds and Jordan Clarkson had five assists for Los Angeles.

Lopez hit his fourth 3-pointer and Kuzma scored five points during an 18-7 run that gave the Lakers their largest lead, 88-79, after three quarters.

Hart’s 3-pointer with 6:37 remaining made it 102-90, and the Suns were never again closer than nine while losing for the eighth time in nine games.

Randle is averaging 15.4 points and almost nine rebounds after moving back into the starting lineup Dec. 29.

Hart made his third straight start as point guard Lonzo Ball missed his 11th consecutive game with a knee injury. Unless Ball returns soon, the Lakers are considering keeping him out until after the All-Star break.

Hart is averaging 14.5 points and 10.7 rebounds in his three starts. Ingram is being used to initiate the offense.

Phoenix forward Marquese Chriss had 10 points in his return to the lineup after missing Sunday’s loss to the Charlotte Hornets because of a violation of team rules.

The Suns used their 19th starting lineup.

Booker missed the game after sustaining a hip pointer late in the Charlotte game. He was out for the second time in five games. He did not play at Memphis on Jan. 29 because of a rib injury, and he is not expected to play against San Antonio on Wednesday.

