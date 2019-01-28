Zubac, Stephenson carry Lakers past Suns

Ivica Zubac had 24 points and a career-high 16 rebounds and the Los Angeles Lakers avoided a season-long four-game losing streak with a 116-102 win against the visiting Phoenix Suns on Sunday evening.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope also scored 24 points, Brandon Ingram finished with 22 points and Lance Stephenson scored 10 of his 17 points during a key fourth-quarter stretch for the Lakers.

Devin Booker scored 21 points to lead the Suns, who have lost eight in a row. Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 17 off the bench and Mikal Bridges had 16 points for Phoenix.

The Lakers led by as many as 17 points late in the second quarter. The Suns managed to cut the deficit to nine entering the fourth and got as close as six on a three-point play by Richaun Holmes with 11:25 left.

Stephenson followed with 10 points, including two 3-pointers, over a 1:43 stretch to extend the lead back to 101-88 with 8:43 left, and the Suns never got back within single digits.

Phoenix started 1-for-9 from the floor and fell behind 14-4 before making a 9-0 run. The Suns came back to tie the score four times in the first quarter but never led, and the Lakers took a 31-27 advantage into the second.

Ingram made his first five shots and scored 11 points before missing a jumper at the buzzer.

The Suns made the first basket of the second quarter to pull within two, but that would be as close as they’d get before halftime.

The Lakers stretched their lead to as many as 17 points late in the second quarter before taking a 65-53 advantage into the break.

The Suns were without their second and third-leading scorers.

T.J. Warren missed his third straight game with an ankle injury that will keep him out another 2-3 weeks. Deandre Ayton missed his fifth straight game with an ankle injury.

The Lakers were without three starters, including their top two scorers.

LeBron James missed his 16th straight game with a groin injury, Kyle Kuzma sat out with a sore hip, and Lonzo Ball missed his third straight game with an ankle injury.

—Field Level Media