Los Angeles Lakers - PlayerWatch

F Julius Randle played 18 reserve minutes, and his team was outscored by 25 points while he was in the game. He scored nine points. He started 73 of the 74 games he played for the Lakers last year. “When he stepped on the court, he wasn’t ready to go like he has been the past week,” Lakers coach Luke Walton said. “When you get put in the game, you have to be ready at that moment.”

G Jordan Clarkson did not start Thursday’s game against Oklahoma City, but he scored 18 points off the bench

F Larry Nance Jr. finished with 14 points and 12 rebounds in Thursday’s loss to the Clippers. He made 7 of 11 field-goal attempts in his 30 minutes of playing time.

G Lonzo Ball struggled in his NBA debut in a loss to the Clippers on Thursday. Ball, the No. 2 overall pick in the NBA Draft in June, finished with three points, nine rebounds, four assists and two turnovers while shooting 1 of 6 from the floor in his first NBA regular-season game. Patrick Beverley guarded Ball when they shared the court and didn’t give the rookie much room to work. “He’s a great talent, but he’s got to go through the tough times,” Beverley said. “He’ll be better for it.”

C Brook Lopez led the Lakers with 20 points on Thursday. Lopez, who made 134 3-pointers for the Brooklyn Nets last season after combining for three in his first eight NBA seasons, shot 1 of 5 from beyond the arc.