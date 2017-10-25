Los Angeles Lakers - PlayerWatch

PF Larry Nance Jr. had his 2018-19 option picked up by the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday. Nance was the 27th overall pick by the Lakers in 2015. He overtook Julius Randle as the team’s starting power forward and in three games this season, Nance is averaging 11.3 points and seven rebounds. In 129 games for the Lakers, Nance holds averages of 6.4 points and 5.4 rebounds. He is eligible for a contract extension next summer and if there is not an extension, Nance will become a restricted free agent in 2019.

F Brandon Ingram had his 2018-19 option picked up by the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday. Ingram was the second overall pick in the 2016 draft out of Duke. He averaged 9.4 points and four rebounds in 79 games last season. In Los Angeles’ first three games, Ingram is averaging 14.7 points and three rebounds. He scored a career-high 25 points in a two-point win at Phoenix on Friday. Ingram is under team control for another year and the Lakers will have to decide on his option for the 2019-20 season next October