Los Angeles Lakers - PlayerWatch
November 1, 2017 / 7:42 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Los Angeles Lakers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

F Julius Randle scored 17 points off the bench to lead seven players in double figures as the Lakers defeated the Detroit Pistons 113-93 on Tuesday night.

F Larry Nance recorded his third double-double of the season (14 points, 12 rebounds) in Tuesday’s win over the Detroit Pistons, and 13th of his three-year NBA career.

F Kyle Kuzma scored 16 points off the bench in Tuesday’s win over the Pistons. Kuzma had seven points and fellow reserve Julius Randle added six in a 13-2 run that gave the Lakers a 38-24 seconf-quarter advantage.

C Brook Lopez was 3 of 31 from 3-point range in his first eight seasons in the NBA before going 134 of 387 last season (34.6 percent). He was 2 of 6 from 3-point range in Tuesday’s win over Detroit and is 7 of 27 (25.9 percent) for the season.

