Los Angeles Lakers - PlayerWatch

F Larry Nance Jr. broke his right hand in the third quarter Thursday. Nance, averaging 10.6 points and 6.3 rebounds, is out indefinitely.

G Lonzo Ball, who went scoreless on 0-for-2 shooting Thursday night at Portland, entered the game shooting .333 from the field and .286 from 3-point range. “He’s a good shooter,” Lakers coach Luke Walton said. “He shot for a good percentage in high school and college, and he’ll shoot a good percentage in the NBA. It’s early in his first year.”

F Kyle Kuzma came off the bench for 22 points Thursday in the Lakers’ loss at Portland. He might see more playing time moving forward after F Larry Nance Jr. broke his right hand.

C Brook Lopez scored 27 points Thursday in the Lakers’ 113-110 loss at Portland.