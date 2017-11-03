FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Los Angeles Lakers - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Brief shutdown of Trump Twitter account puts controls in question
Technology
Brief shutdown of Trump Twitter account puts controls in question
Venezuela calls creditors to debt restructuring talks
Venezuela
Venezuela calls creditors to debt restructuring talks
Sorting through fast-moving information
Reuters Backstory
Sorting through fast-moving information
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NBA
November 3, 2017 / 6:15 PM / in 2 hours

Los Angeles Lakers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

F Larry Nance Jr. broke his right hand in the third quarter Thursday. Nance, averaging 10.6 points and 6.3 rebounds, is out indefinitely.

G Lonzo Ball, who went scoreless on 0-for-2 shooting Thursday night at Portland, entered the game shooting .333 from the field and .286 from 3-point range. “He’s a good shooter,” Lakers coach Luke Walton said. “He shot for a good percentage in high school and college, and he’ll shoot a good percentage in the NBA. It’s early in his first year.”

F Kyle Kuzma came off the bench for 22 points Thursday in the Lakers’ loss at Portland. He might see more playing time moving forward after F Larry Nance Jr. broke his right hand.

C Brook Lopez scored 27 points Thursday in the Lakers’ 113-110 loss at Portland.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.