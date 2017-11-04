Los Angeles Lakers - PlayerWatch

G Lonzo Ball, who attempted just two field goals Thursday at Portland, took the Lakers’ first two shot attempts of the game against Brooklyn on Friday night. Ball finished with six points and seven assists.

F Kyle Kuzma scored 17 of his 21 points before intermission and set a career best with 13 rebounds for the Lakers’ on Friday night. “He’s so talented,” teammate Brook Lopez said of Kuzma. “He’s taking advantage of his opportunity.” One opportunity afforded Kuzma was insertion into the starting lineup, which the rookie forward said he learned of just before tipoff. He started, then proceeded to finish as one of three

C Brook Lopez was a cornerstone for the Nets’ organization for almost a decade, but in a 124-112 Los Angeles Lakers win at Staples Center on Friday night, he was Brooklyn’s biggest problem. Lopez connected on 6-of-9 3-point attempts en route to a season-high 34 points, 23 of which came in the second half, and he added 10 rebounds for Los Angeles. Friday was Lopez’s first game with at least 30 points and 10 rebounds since November 2016 -- when he did it against the Lakers.