Los Angeles Lakers - PlayerWatch

F Julius Randle contributed 16 points and 12 rebounds in Wednesday’s 107-96 loss at Boston.

G Jordan Clarkson scored 18 points in Wednesday’s 107-96 loss at Boston.

F Brandon Ingram scored 18 points in Wednesday’s 107-96 loss at Boston.

PG Lonzo Ball had nine points, six assists, five rebounds and four blocked shots in Wednesday’s 107-96 loss at Boston. He shot 4 of 15 from the floor and is 10 of 43 in the past three games, 2 of 16 from 3-point range. Ball was booed lustily during introductions and every time he touched the ball because he wouldn’t work out for the Celtics and his father said he didn’t want him to play in Boston.

C Andrew Bogut was active for the first time as a Laker on Tuesday. He played six scoreless minutes.