Los Angeles Lakers - PlayerWatch

G Jordan Clarkson scored 20 points in Wednesday’s 115-109 loss to Philadelphia.

F Larry Nance, Jr. missed his seventh straight game Wednesday with a second metacarpal fracture in his left hand.

F Brandon Ingram scored a career-high 26 points in Wednesday’s 115-109 loss to Philadelphia.

G Lonzo Ball scored two points in Wednesday’s 115-109 loss to Philadelphia. Ball struggled through three quarters, shooting 1 for 9 from the field including 0 for 6 from 3-point range. He was benched for the fourth quarter for the second consecutive game by coach Luke Walton.

F Kyle Kuzma scored a career-high 24 points in Wednesday’s 115-109 loss to Philadelphia.