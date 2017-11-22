Los Angeles Lakers - PlayerWatch

G Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 11 of his 21 points in the closing minutes as the Lakers rallied to defeat the Bulls Tuesday night. Los Angeles went ahead 89-87 when Caldwell-Pope put back a missed 3-pointer with 3:06 remaining. Caldwell-Pope followed with two 3-pointers that stretched the lead to five each time, and the Lakers kept Chicago from getting back within one possession.

F Julius Randle had 10 points and 10 rebounds in Tuesday’s win over the Bulls. Randle went into the game at center as the Lakers used a small-ball lineup to rally past Chicago. “Julius Randle changed the game for them when he went in there at the 5,” Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg said.

G Lonzo Ball recorded eight points, 13 rebounds and four assists in Tuesday’s win over the Bulls. He shot 3 of 13 from the field, including 2 of 8 from 3-point range.

F Kyle Kuzma scored a game-high 22 points as the Lakers rallied to defeat the Bulls Tuesday night.