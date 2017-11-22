FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Los Angeles Lakers - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Nuclear strategists call for bold move: scrap ICBM arsenal
Special Reports
Nuclear strategists call for bold move: scrap ICBM arsenal
The resignation – and return – of Lebanon's Hariri
Reuters Backstory
The resignation – and return – of Lebanon's Hariri
Bond fund investors stirred, but not shaken
Exchange-traded funds
Bond fund investors stirred, but not shaken
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NBA
November 23, 2017 / 6:45 AM / Updated an hour ago

Los Angeles Lakers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 11 of his 21 points in the closing minutes as the Lakers rallied to defeat the Bulls Tuesday night. Los Angeles went ahead 89-87 when Caldwell-Pope put back a missed 3-pointer with 3:06 remaining. Caldwell-Pope followed with two 3-pointers that stretched the lead to five each time, and the Lakers kept Chicago from getting back within one possession.

F Julius Randle had 10 points and 10 rebounds in Tuesday’s win over the Bulls. Randle went into the game at center as the Lakers used a small-ball lineup to rally past Chicago. “Julius Randle changed the game for them when he went in there at the 5,” Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg said.

G Lonzo Ball recorded eight points, 13 rebounds and four assists in Tuesday’s win over the Bulls. He shot 3 of 13 from the field, including 2 of 8 from 3-point range.

F Kyle Kuzma scored a game-high 22 points as the Lakers rallied to defeat the Bulls Tuesday night.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.