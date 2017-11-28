FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Los Angeles Lakers - PlayerWatch
November 28, 2017 / 10:18 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Los Angeles Lakers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 29 points for the Lakers, who had not played in five days after losing at Sacramento on Wednesday. It was Caldwell Pope’s third consecutive game with 20 or more points.

G Jordan Clarkson scored 17 points Monday.

F Larry Nance Jr. returned after missing the previous 11 games with a broken bone in his left hand. “We missed eight (free throws) and lost by five.”

F Brandon Ingram had 17 points for the Lakers.

G Lonzo Ball scored just three points, going 1-for-7 from the field and 1-for-6 from 3-point range. Ball added seven assists.

F Kyle Kuzma, the team’s leading scorer at 16.8 points per game, returned to a reserve role with Lary Nance Jr. returning from a broken bone in his left hand.

