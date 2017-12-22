FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Venezuela
Net Neutrality
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Moments of Innovation
Media
Energy & Environment
Cyber Risk
Investigates
Breakingviews
Future of Money
#US NBA
December 23, 2017 / 6:47 AM / Updated 16 hours ago

Los Angeles Lakers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

G Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is serving a 25-day jail sentence but is allowed to leave Seal Beach (Calif.) Police Department Detention Center for both Lakers games and practices, the Los Angeles Times reported Thursday. The fifth-year guard, in his first season with the Lakers, was sentenced to 25 days in prison in Oakland County (Mich.) Jail after agreeing to a plea of allowing a person to operate his vehicle under the influence in March, stemming from when he was with the Detroit Pistons. Caldwell-Pope filed a petition to serve the sentence at the Seal Beach facility, but he must wear a GPS monitor outside the detention facility. Under terms of the work-release program, Caldwell-Pope must submit to a breathalyzer upon his return from each practice. Because he is not allowed to leave the state, Caldwell-Pope has already missed two road games. He will travel with the team for a Friday matchup against the Warriors in Oakland, but he will not be available for games at Houston and Minnesota on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, respectively.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.