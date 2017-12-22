Los Angeles Lakers - PlayerWatch

G Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is serving a 25-day jail sentence but is allowed to leave Seal Beach (Calif.) Police Department Detention Center for both Lakers games and practices, the Los Angeles Times reported Thursday. The fifth-year guard, in his first season with the Lakers, was sentenced to 25 days in prison in Oakland County (Mich.) Jail after agreeing to a plea of allowing a person to operate his vehicle under the influence in March, stemming from when he was with the Detroit Pistons. Caldwell-Pope filed a petition to serve the sentence at the Seal Beach facility, but he must wear a GPS monitor outside the detention facility. Under terms of the work-release program, Caldwell-Pope must submit to a breathalyzer upon his return from each practice. Because he is not allowed to leave the state, Caldwell-Pope has already missed two road games. He will travel with the team for a Friday matchup against the Warriors in Oakland, but he will not be available for games at Houston and Minnesota on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, respectively.