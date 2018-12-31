Lakers get by Kings with big surge in fourth

EditorsNote: Adds location in lead; minor edits throughout

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 26 points off the bench and Brandon Ingram was key down the stretch with 21 points as the host Los Angeles Lakers rallied for a 121-114 victory Sunday over the Sacramento Kings.

The Lakers won for the first time in three games without an injured LeBron James while also avenging their last-second defeat at Sacramento on Thursday when Bogdan Bogdanovic hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

The Lakers went on a 12-0 run late in the fourth quarter Sunday to turn a 110-103 deficit with 4:30 remaining into a 115-110 lead with less than two minutes left. The Lakers ended the game on an 18-4 run.

“We had to lock in defensively and stay to our game plan,” Caldwell-Pope told the media after the game. “We got the stops that throughout the first half we didn’t get, when we gave them a lot of second-chance points.”

De’Aaron Fox scored 26 points while Bogdanovic and Buddy Hield added 21 each as the Kings lost for the second time in three games, with both of the defeats in Los Angeles. The Kings lost to the Clippers 127-118 on Wednesday.

Josh Hart scored a season-high 22 points for the Lakers, while Kyle Kuzma added 18.

Ingram and Kuzma, who combined for 16 rebounds and 15 assists, have been tasked with picking up the slack for an injured James, who still has no timetable for a return from his groin injury. James was injured in a Christmas Day game at Golden State.

The Lakers had a one-point lead late in the third quarter before surrendering an 11-6 Kings run to end the frame. They were tied with the Kings 101-101 with 9:27 to play before Sacramento opened a 110-103 lead on a Fox fadeaway jumper. The Lakers started their game-winning rally from there.

The Lakers won despite going 12 of 20 (60 percent) from the free-throw line. The Lakers entered the game last in the NBA from the free-throw line, shooting 69.4 percent.

Willie Cauley-Stein had 11 points and 12 rebounds for the Kings, whose biggest deficit was nine points. In the Kings’ last three victories, they managed to overcome deficits of 19, 19 and 15 points.

Hield scored at least 20 points for the first time in three games. He had a run of seven consecutive games with 20 or more points earlier this month.

