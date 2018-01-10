Randle, Lakers cruise past Kings

Julius Randle contributed 22 points, 14 rebounds and six assists as the Los Angeles Lakers cruised to a 99-86 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Brook Lopez scored 18 points and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added 16 for the Lakers, who have won back-to-back games after losing nine straight. Brandon Ingram scored 15 points, and Lonzo Ball had 11 rebounds, 11 assists and five steals despite scoring only five points on 2-of-10 shooting.

Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 19 points for Sacramento, which has lost seven of its last nine games. De‘Aaron Fox tallied 15 points and Buddy Hield had 13 for the Kings, who shot just 34.5 percent from the field and committed 16 turnovers.

The Lakers (13-27) committed 26 turnovers but won with their defense by holding the Kings to 12 fourth-quarter points on 5-of-22 shooting. Los Angeles made 48.1 percent of its field-goal attempts.

The consecutive wins are the first for Los Angeles since Dec. 7-9.

The Kings (13-27) began the third quarter with a 12-3 run, taking a 64-56 advantage on Vince Carter’s 3-pointer with 9:15 left. Los Angeles answered with nine consecutive points to regain the lead, and later scored 12 in a row to take an 82-69 advantage on a dunk by Larry Nance Jr. with 2:21 left.

The Lakers held an 84-74 lead entering the final quarter before Sacramento pulled within five on a 3-pointer by Hield with 9:16 to play. Los Angeles responded with an 11-3 burst and took a 97-84 edge on Kyle Kuzma’s layup with 3:32 to go before closing it out.

The Lakers came out fast out of the gate and used a 19-0 surge to take a 24-6 lead just past the midway point of the first quarter. Ingram scored eight in a row at one point during the stretch.

Sacramento whittled the deficit to seven late in the quarter and used a 9-0 run that ended early in the second quarter to knot the score at 31. The Kings moved ahead at 36-35 on Bogdanovic’s basket with 7:51 left in the half before the Lakers scored the next seven points.

Los Angeles led 53-52 at the break.

