Raptors knock off Lakers for 10th straight time

November 10, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Toronto Raptors guard Norman Powell (24) moves the ball against Los Angeles Lakers guard Danny Green (14) during the first half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Pascal Siakam scored 24 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, and the short-handed Toronto Raptors used a second-half surge to defeat the host Los Angeles Lakers 113-104 on Sunday night.

Fred VanVleet had 23 points and 10 assists for the Raptors, who snapped the Lakers’ seven-game winning streak. Toronto prevailed despite playing without guard Kyle Lowry, who sustained a fracture in his left thumb, and forward Serge Ibaka, who suffered a severe right ankle sprain in the team’s win in New Orleans on Friday night.

Chris Boucher scored 15 points, Norman Powell added 14 and Terence Davis chipped in 13 points for the Raptors, who have won six of their last seven contests.

Anthony Davis led the Lakers with 27 points to go along with eight rebounds and four blocks. LeBron James recorded his fourth triple-double in five games, finishing with 13 points, 15 assists and 13 rebounds. Kyle Kuzma had 15 points off the bench for Los Angeles.

Consecutive 3-pointers by Kuzma and two free throws by James pulled the Lakers within 104-100 with 2:26 remaining. But a dunk and a bucket by Siakam, who also had three blocks overall, clinched the win for Raptors, who have beaten the Lakers 10 consecutive times.

Toronto outscored Los Angeles 26-18 in the third to knot the score at 78 heading into the fourth quarter. A 13-3 surge boosted the Raptors to a 91-81 lead less than three minutes into the fourth after a bucket by Siakam. The Raptors increased the margin to 104-92 after a 3-pointer by Davis with 3:50 remaining.

But the Lakers made an 8-0 run before Siakam converted a pair of crucial baskets.

The Lakers took a 60-52 advantage at the break. Lakers guard Troy Daniels provided a spark off the bench by converting 3 of 4 3-pointers and scoring 11 of his 13 points in second quarter.

Danny Green failed to score in 27 minutes against the Raptors, whom he helped win an NBA title last season.

Toronto outshot Los Angeles 48.3 percent to 43.6 percent. The Lakers won the rebounding battle 51-43, including a 13-7 edge on the offensive end.

