Lakers rally past Wizards in overtime

LOS ANGELES -- With the Los Angeles Lakers trailing by two points in the waning seconds of regulation Wednesday, coach Luke Walton pulled second-year forward Brandon Ingram aside and asked whether he wanted to go one-on-one with a Washington Wizards defender on the final play or use a screen by 7-foot center Brook Lopez to give him space.

Ingram gave Walton the answer he wanted to hear, beating Kelly Oubre Jr. off the dribble, banking a running shot off the glass and then tipping in his miss with 0.7 seconds left. That allowed the game to continue into overtime, and the Lakers eventually won 102-99 at Staples Center.

“We can run that play two ways,” Walton said. “I asked which one he preferred, and he gave me the answer I was hoping for, which was, ‘Get that big out of there.'”

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope sank a 3-pointer with 58 seconds left in overtime to give the Lakers a 100-99 lead. Julius Randle finished off a two-on-one break with a dunk with 4.5 seconds remaining for the final margin.

John Wall missed a winning 3-pointer at the regulation buzzer and a more difficult 3-pointer at the end of overtime, preventing Washington from starting 4-0 for the first time since 1978.

Wizards coach Scott Brooks said he would have preferred Wall pass the ball to Bradley Beal on the final 3-point try, since Beal was more open.

“I didn’t like the shot, but I trust his decisions,” Brooks said of Wall. “He’s made a lot of great decisions over the years, especially with me the last year and four games, so I’ll live with those decisions. But we have to get better with them, and he will.”

Ingram had 19 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Lakers (2-2). Larry Nance Jr. matched his career high with 18 points and also pulled down 10 rebounds, and Kyle Kuzma scored 15 off the bench.

Los Angeles rookie Lonzo Ball recorded six points, 10 assists and eight rebounds while shooting 2-for-11 from the floor, 0-for-5 from 3-point range.

Beal scored 28 points, Wall had 18 points and nine assists, and Marcin Gortat contributed 11 points and 14 rebounds for Washington (3-1).

The Wizards led by 10 points with 7:08 left in the fourth quarter, but the Lakers responded with a 10-0 run and tied the score at 85 on Ingram’s pull-up jumper in transition with 3:26 left.

Washington came back with six unanswered points before Randle’s 3-pointer with 20 seconds left pulled the Lakers within 91-90. Beal then went to the free-throw line with 12.8 seconds to go and made 1 of 2.

After a Los Angeles timeout, Ingram tipped in his own miss in the final second to tie the score, and Wall missed a baseline 3-point attempt at the buzzer to send the game to overtime.

Walton said Ingram’s decision to follow his shot on that play is what separates him from others.

“His will to be really good is great and, as he matures, his game will catch up with him,” Walton said of Ingram, the second overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft. “He’s not just going to shoot a jumper and see if it goes. He’s trying to will that stuff in.”

Washington did not have any fast-break points in the first quarter but scored 14 in the first six minutes of the second to surge ahead 38-31. The Lakers retook the lead 42-41 when Nance scored off a long pass by Ball, but the Wizards took the lead right back and went into the locker room leading 49-45 after Wall hit a jumper at the buzzer.

The Lakers managed to tie the score at 51 early in the third quarter but couldn’t regain the lead until overtime.

NOTES: Wizards F Otto Porter Jr. was trying to become the first Washington player to have three straight games of at least 15 points and four steals since Larry Hughes in 1983. Porter had 12 points and two steals before fouling out with 1:45 left in overtime. ... Washington C Ian Mahinmi sustained a sprained left ankle late in the first half and did not return. ... The Lakers wore their Minneapolis Lakers throwback jerseys at home for the first time in 15 years. ... Lakers F Julius Randle, who averaged 28.8 minutes last season and 28.2 in 2015-16, played six minutes before staying on the court the final eight minutes of regulation and all five of overtime. He wound up with 11 points and nine rebounds.