Valanciunas, Grizzlies start fast, defeat Hawks

Jonas Valanciunas had 12 of his 27 points in the first quarter to help the Memphis Grizzlies get off to a quick start and cruise to a 118-101 win over the visiting Atlanta Hawks on Saturday.

Mar 7, 2020; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Jeff Teague warms up before a game against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Valaciunas took advantage of Atlanta’s thin depth at center to record his 32nd double-double of the season. He was 10-for-13 from the field, 7-for-10 at the foul line, and had 17 rebounds and three blocked shots.

It was the second time in a week that the Grizzlies have thumped the Hawks. Memphis won the previous meeting 127-88 in Atlanta on March 2.

Memphis has won four of its last five games and remained in eighth place in the NBA Western Conference. Atlanta has lost three in a row.

Memphis is now 7-3 and Atlanta is 2-10 in the second game of a back-to-back.

Memphis also got 24 points, five rebounds and six assists from Ja Morant and 17 points off the bench from Josh Jackson. De’Anthony Melton added 13 and three steals, and Kyle Anderson scored 12 points and five assists.

Atlanta got leading scorer Trae Young back in the lineup after he missed Friday’s game with flu-like symptoms. Young, however, wasn’t at full strength, played only 29 minutes and was limited to 16 points — 13 fewer than his season average — and four assists.

Atlanta’s top scorer was John Collins with 27 points, and he added eight rebounds, Kevin Huerter scored 11 and Jeff Teague, who picked up most of Young’s other minutes, chipped in with 10 points.

The Grizzlies took command in the first quarter by using a 20-8 run and later led 38-18, with Valanciunas leading the way. Memphis led 66-45 at halftime and 93-78 entering the fourth quarter.

The Hawks return home on Monday to begin a three-game homestand against the Charlotte Hornets. Memphis plays again at home on Tuesday against the Orlando Magic before starting a three-game road trip.

—Field Level Media