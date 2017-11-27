Nets hand Grizzlies 6th straight loss

MEMPHIS -- DeMarre Carroll scored 24 points and Trevor Booker had 16 to lead the Brooklyn Nets to a 98-88 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday night at FedExForum.

Carroll scored 11 of his points in a dominating third quarter for the Nets, who won for only the second time in the last seven games against the Grizzlies. The Nets (7-12) opened the quarter on a 20-4 run to take a 16-point lead after never leading in the first half.

Center Marc Gasol and reserve guard Tyreke Evans had 18 points each to pace the Grizzlies. Gasol scored only two points in the second half.

Memphis was playing its sixth straight game without injured starting point guard Mike Conley and was outscored 32-18 in the third quarter. The Grizzlies are 0-6 during that stretch and have lost eight straight, their longest streak in eight years. Conley is sidelined with an Achilles injury.

Memphis shot 25 percent in the third and fell behind by 19 points (74-55) after Timofey Mozgov scored on a layup. Memphis rallied early in the fourth quarter as a 12-3 run trimmed the Nets’ lead to 82-77. The Grizzlies (7-12) could not close the gap further in the final eight minutes.

Memphis lost for the 11th time in 13 games.

Both teams struggled in the first half. Memphis shot 43.9 percent while Brooklyn shot 43.2. The Nets were slowed by 13 turnovers, leading to 15 points.

A Memphis bench averaging 42.4 points -- third-best in the league -- was limited to 12 points, all by Evans, in the first half.

The Grizzlies built an eight-point lead in the opening quarter after Evans dropped in a 3-pointer, but the Nets gradually chipped away at the advantage. Brooklyn never led in the opening half, but tied the game on four occasions, the last at 47-all in the closing seconds of the half on a shot by Booker.

NOTES: Grizzlies F Chandler Parsons experienced tightness in his right knee during the first half and did not return. The Grizzlies held him out for precautionary reasons. ... Nets coach Kenny Atkinson said C Jarrett Allen, a rookie from the University of Texas, has made Brooklyn stronger defensively. ”We’re good when he’s in there defensively,“ Atkinson said. ”He’s got a good feel. He’s agile. He gets steals. ... The Grizzlies recalled F Jarell Martin and F Ivan Rabb from the Memphis Hustle, their G League affiliate, on Sunday. Martin averaged 11 points and 5.5 rebounds in two appearances with the Hustle after playing in 17 games (12 starts) for the Grizzlies. Rabb averaged 19 points and 9.7 rebounds in six games with the Hustle. ... The Nets began a three-game road trip Sunday and will end it with a game Wednesday in Dallas. The Nets played only four home games in November.