Russell, Nets hold off Grizzlies

D’Angelo Russell totaled 23 points and 10 assists as the visiting Brooklyn Nets made enough plays down the stretch to record a 109-100 victory over the slumping Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night.

Russell shot 7 of 16 from the floor, and he amassed at least 20 points and 10 assists in consecutive games for the first time in his career. He became the first Net to get at least 20 points and 10 assists in consecutive games since Deron Williams in the 2012-13 season.

Russell recorded his fourth double-double. His 17th game with at least 20 points helped the Nets win for the 11th time in 14 meetings and avenge a double-overtime home loss to Memphis on Nov. 30.

Reserve DeMarre Carroll hit a season-high five 3-pointers and added 20 points for the Nets. Joe Harris contributed 18 points while reserve Spencer Dinwiddie chipped in 13 for Brooklyn, which shot 45.6 percent from the floor, 38.2 percent from 3-point range, and won its third straight visit to Memphis.

Mike Conley led all scorers with 31 points after going scoreless for the first time in more than three years on Wednesday in a loss to the Detroit Pistons. Conley shot 10 of 20, but his performance was not enough as Memphis lost its fourth straight and fell for the 11th time in 14 games.

Rookie Jaren Jackson Jr. added 19 points but Marc Gasol was held to 13 as the Grizzlies shot 45.2 percent and missed 19 of 24 3-point tries.

In the first meeting, the Nets held a double-digit lead with about four minutes remaining and a seven-point lead with 33 seconds left before Memphis won in the second extra sessions. This time, the Nets were able to finish the game.

Brooklyn was up 97-92 with 4:28 remaining after Memphis forward Kyle Anderson completed a three-point play. The Nets then used a 9-2 run to stretch the edge to 106-94 on two free throws by Russell with 2:51 remaining.

Memphis remained within striking distance as a layup by Anderson made it 106-100 with 53.6 seconds to go. Following a timeout, Dinwiddie hit a layup off the inbounds play with 44 seconds left, and Garrett Temple’s 3-point try was well short on the next Memphis possession with 37.4 seconds left.

The Nets hit five 3-pointers to overcome a nine-point deficit, and they ended the first quarter in a 26-26 tie after Russell hit a 3-pointer with 61 seconds left. After a slow start to the second, the Nets ended the half with an 11-5 run and held a 48-47 lead by halftime.

Brooklyn took an 81-77 lead into the fourth after Russell hit a 3-pointer with 14.2 seconds left in the third.

