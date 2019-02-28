LaVine drops 30 as Bulls hold off Grizzlies

Zach LaVine scored 30 points on 12-for-19 shooting to help the Chicago Bulls post a 109-107 victory over the host Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night.

Feb 27, 2019; Memphis, TN, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach Lavine warms up prior to the game against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Lauri Markkanen contributed 22 points and 10 rebounds for his fourth straight double-double and 10th consecutive 20-point outing as the Bulls won for the fourth time in five games.

Otto Porter Jr. scored 20 points, Ryan Arcidiacono added 12 and Shaquille Harrison had 10 for Chicago. Robin Lopez blocked five shots and Wayne Selden had a career-best four steals for the Bulls, who shot 47.6 percent from the field and made 8 of 24 3-point attempts.

Avery Bradley recorded 23 points and seven assists and Mike Conley scored 21 despite a 7-for-21 shooting effort for the Grizzlies. Justin Holiday and Jonas Valanciunas scored 13 points apiece and Joakim Noah added 12 points and nine rebounds.

Memphis shot 43.6 percent from the field and was 9 of 27 from behind the arc.

Conley converted a four-point play — he drained a 3-pointer and added a free throw after being fouled by Kris Dunn — to pull the Grizzlies within 103-100 with 1:20 left.

LaVine hit a jumper for the Bulls and Delon Wright made two free throws for Memphis to again make it a three-point margin. The Grizzlies had a chance to tie the score but Holiday’s 3-pointer bounced off the rim with 20.4 seconds left.

Markkanen split two free throws with 17.4 seconds to play to give Chicago a 106-102 edge. After a Memphis turnover, Porter split two free throws to make it a five-point lead with 13.4 seconds left as the Bulls closed it out.

The misses by Markkanen and Porter were the only failures in 25 free-throw attempts by the Bulls. The Grizzlies were 16 of 18 from the line.

CJ Miles hit a jumper and Conley drained a 3-pointer as Memphis trailed within 86-85 with 6:25 remaining. LaVine responded with a 3-pointer and a dunk to again give the Bulls a six-point edge with 5:57 remaining, and Markkanen followed with a layup 41 seconds later to make it 93-85.

The contest was tied at 46 at the break as LaVine poured in 16 points.

—Field Level Media