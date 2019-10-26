LaVine drops 37 as Bulls rally over Grizzlies

Zach LaVine scored 37 points, Coby White added 25 and the Chicago Bulls stormed back for a 110-102 win over the host Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night.

Oct 25, 2019; Memphis, TN, USA; General view of FedExForum before the Memphis Grizzlies game against the Chicago Bulls. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

The Bulls trailed by as many as 14 points and did not get their first lead of the night until White hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key to make it 95-94 with 3:54 to go. Chicago outscored Memphis 63-42 during the second half.

Jaren Jackson Jr. posted a double-double with 23 points and 11 rebounds to lead Memphis in its home opener. Teammate Jonas Valanciunas also notched a double-double with 10 points and 13 boards.

The Bulls ended the game on a 12-1 run in the final 2:17. White and LaVine made back-to-back layups to spark the outburst, as Tomas Satoransky and LaVine combined to go 6-for-6 from the free-throw line down the stretch.

After White’s go-ahead 3-pointer, the Grizzlies regrouped to go up 101-98 with 2:29 remaining. Jae Crowder and Ja Morant made back-to-back shots to prompt a full timeout by Bulls coach Jim Boylen.

The Bulls closed the third quarter on a 9-2 run to pull within 81-79. White’s basket with 2:17 to go in the quarter started the rally, and he added a driving layup and 3-pointer to account for all but two points during the run.

Memphis led 60-47 at the half thanks in part to a strong second quarter in which it outscored Chicago 31-22.

A floating jump shot by Shaquille Harrison pulled the Bulls within 29-27 in the first minute of the second quarter. But the Grizzlies quickly established a double-digit edge with a 9-1 run that included a jump shot and a 3-pointer from Marko Guduric, plus a 3-pointer and a free throw from Grayson Allen.

Brandon Clarke capped the first-half scoring with a layup with 22.7 seconds remaining.

Memphis posted a 56-45 advantage on the glass in a losing effort, including a 15-9 edge in offensive rebounds.

Grizzlies rookie Morant finished with 10 points, five assists, three rebounds and three steals in his second NBA contest.

